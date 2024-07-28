Blake Snell Makes Incredible History For San Francisco Giants as Trade Deadline Nears
The San Francisco Giants swept the Colorado Rockies in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon, winning the first game 4-1 and the second game 5-0.
With the wins, the Giants are 52-55 on the year while the Rockies are now 38-68 after the losses.
The Giants got dominant pitching throughout the doubleheader, but nothing was more dominant than the performance of left-hander Blake Snell.
The reigning National League Cy Young champion went 6.0 innings in Game 1, allowing no runs on just two hits. He walked two and struck out 15 batters, making all kinds of history in the process.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Blake Snell’s 15 strikeouts in 6 IP are the most by a pitcher in an outing of 6 innings or fewer since at least 1901
And this one, also per Langs:
most swings & misses in a game, Giants under pitch tracking (2008, including playoffs):
2010 NLDS G1 Tim Lincecum: 31
Today Blake Snell: 30
7/13/13 Tim Lincecum: 29
7/21/24 Hayden Birdsong: 27
7/9/22 Carlos Rodón: 27
Snell has had a nightmare of a year but he appears to be turning it on at the right time. He signed late into spring training and then has spent much of the year injured. He still doesn't have a win yet this year, going 0-3 with a 5.10 ERA. He's only thrown 47.2 innings.
Despite his struggles, Snell is drawing significant interest on the trade market. He could be of use to a team like the New York Yankees, who were also connected to him in the offseason.
The trade deadline comes up on Tuesday, July 30.
