Bo Bichette Joins Special American League History with Another Home Run on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays' shortstop Bo Bichette continued his resurgent season on Wednesday, helping the Jays to an 8-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Rogers Centre.
Bichette went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in the win, raising his average to .275 and joining some American League history, according to @StatsCentre on social media:
100+ home runs hit as a shortstop in the AL - First 7 career seasons:
189- Alex Rodriguez
156- Miguel Tejada
152- Cal Ripken Jr.
145- Nomar Garciaparra
132- Francisco Lindor
132- Carlos Correa
127- Rico Petrocelli
102- Xander Bogaerts
102- Marcus Semien
100- #BlueJays Bo Bichette
It's been a nice bounce back season for Bichette, who was injured and played just 81 games in 2024. A free agent at the end of the season, the 27-year-old is also setting himself up for a nice payday in the offseason. However, it remains to be seen where that payday will come. Could Toronto pay both him and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., or will they elect to reduce the spending in the wake of signing Guerrero to a $500 million contract earlier this season? It remains to be seen.
For now, the Blue Jays are one of the hottest teams in baseball, sitting at 40-33 and in third place in the American League East. But they are just two games back of the Yankees for first, as New York has lost six straight.
Toronto and the Diamondbacks will finish out the series on Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:07 p.m. ET. Kevin Gausman (TOR) will pitch against Ryne Nelson (ARI).
Related MLB Stories
CRITICAL TONE: Team Hall of Famer Manny Ramirez criticized the Boston Red Sox for how they handled the situation with Rafael Devers. Here's what he had to say about it all. CLICK HERE:
PASSING A HOF: Salvador Perez, the backstop of the Kansas City Royals, just passed George Brett in team history. CLICK HERE:
MUST-WATCH: Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound on Monday night, and the viewership set records for MLB.tv. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.