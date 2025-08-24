Bo Bichette Now Closing in on Some Toronto Blue Jays History as Resurgence Continues

Most career 4+ hit games by a player in @BlueJays franchise history (1977-):

20- Shannon Stewart

17- Bo Bichette (Via 4 singles in his team's 12 inning, 7-6 victory vs the Marlins earlier today)

17- Tony Fernandez

15- Vernon Wells

12- Paul Molitor

12- Alex Rios

11- Jesse Barfield