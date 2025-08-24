Bo Bichette Now Closing in on Some Toronto Blue Jays History as Resurgence Continues
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 in 12-innings on Saturday afternoon on South Beach. With the win, the Jays are 76-54, and they are just 2.5 games back of the Detroit Tigers for the No. 1 seed in the looming American League playoffs.
Bo Bichette continued his resurgent season in the win, going 4-for-6 at the plate. He scored two runs and also registered an RBI.
With the four-hit performance, he's now barreling in on some unique team history, according to @StatsCentre:
Most career 4+ hit games by a player in @BlueJays franchise history (1977-):
20- Shannon Stewart
17- Bo Bichette (Via 4 singles in his team's 12 inning, 7-6 victory vs the Marlins earlier today)
17- Tony Fernandez
15- Vernon Wells
12- Paul Molitor
12- Alex Rios
11- Jesse Barfield
Big bounce back
Bichette spent most of 2024 injured, playing in only 82 games for the Jays, who went 74-88 and finished last in the American League East. And when he was healthy, he struggled mightily, hitting just .225 with four home runs and 31 RBIs.
This year? He's played in 127 games already, hitting .302 with 16 homers and 83 RBIs. He's a major component of Toronto's lineup and is a reason why they have World Series aspirations.
What's coming
Bichette is a free agent at the end of the season, so his bounce back year couldn't be better timed. He'll be one of the top bats on the market, along with Kyle Schwarber and Kyle Tucker. Toronto has already paid Vladimir Guerrero Jr., so it's unclear if they'll want to pony up for him as well.