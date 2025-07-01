Bobby Witt Jr. Continues Impressive Streak in Kansas City Royals History
The Kansas City Royals lost 6-2 to the Seattle Mariners on Monday night at T-Mobile Park, but Bobby Witt Jr. extended an impressive streak in franchise history.
Per a note shared by Mariners PR:
- Bobby Witt Jr. went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI…he extended his 20-game road hit streak (5/14-c), marking the 2nd-longest road hit-streak in Royals history, trailing only Hal Mcrae’s 22-game streak from Sept. 8, 1982-May 31, 1983.
One of the best players in baseball, Witt is hitting .284 with 11 homers, 45 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. The runner-up for the American League MVP last season, Witt was also an All-Star, a Silver Slugger, a Gold Glover and a batting champion.
He pairs with Salvador Perez to make one of the better duos in the American League, but the Royals offense hasn't lived up to expectations this season. Entering play on Tuesday, Kansas City is 39-46 and in fourth place in the American League Central. After getting to the American League Division Series in 2024, they look like they could be sellers at the looming trade deadline.
They'll be back in action on Tuesday night against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. Seattle will send right-hander Emerson Hancock to the mound, while the Royals counter with former All-Star Michael Lorenzen. Hancock is 3-4 and is part of the M's rotation because of a current injury to Bryce Miller.
Lorenzen made the All-Star Game in 2023 with the Detroit Tigers. He is 4-8 with a 4.91.
Related MLB Stories
GREAT GIVEAWAY: The Yankees are giving away the bobblehead of the summer this August, when they recreate the iconic "Seinfeld" episode with George Costanza sleeping under his desk. CLICK HERE:
BROTHERHOOD: After the horrific comments hurled at Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte recently, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns issued a supportive comment. CLICK HERE:
TIGERS HEADED TO THE WS?: The Detroit Tigers are headed to the World Series, based on organizational history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.