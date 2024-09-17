Bobby Witt Jr. Continues to Re-Write Kansas City Royals History Books in Monday Loss
The Kansas City Royals let a 4-0 and 6-2 lead go on Monday night as they lost to the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Despite the loss, the Royals still have a hold on the second wild card spot in the American League.
The Tigers moved to 1.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot with the win. They are now 78-73 and playing some of the best baseball in the league over the last two months.
In the loss, Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. put together another incredible night at the plate. He went 2-for-4 with five RBI, two runs scored and a home run - his 32nd of the year. The home run was a grand slam.
In addition to the 32 homers, he has 108 RBI and 29 stolen bases. He's on track to win the American League batting title and is likely to finish in the top-two of MVP voting. He made the All-Star team and is also re-writing history at every turn.
Per @StatsCentre:
(Related) Most extra base hits in a season - #Royals franchise history (1969-present):
86- Witt Jr. (2024)
86- Hal McRae (1977)
85- George Brett (1979)
82- Jorge Soler (2019)
81- McRae (1982)
80- Carlos Beltran (2002)
79- Jermaine Dye (1999)
76- Dye (2000)
75- Mike Sweeney (2001)
With 11 games left in the season, Witt Jr. is almost assured to break that record and could easily surpass 90 extra-base hits for the season.
The Royals and Tigers will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. Casey Mize (DET) battles against All-Star Cole Ragans (KC).
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.