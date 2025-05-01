Bobby Witt Jr. is All Over Kansas City Royals History Books Through First 500 Games

In doing so, #Royals shortstop @BwittJr is just the 24th player since 1969 to collect 1,000 total bases within his first 500 career games, joining a star-studded list.#FountainsUp | @KCRoyalsPD | @Royals https://t.co/5qXYYzpTnl pic.twitter.com/JkmzwySJdQ