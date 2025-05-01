Bobby Witt Jr. is All Over Kansas City Royals History Books Through First 500 Games
The Kansas City Royals shut out the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Wednesday night at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. With the win, Kansas City is finally over .500, and they end April at 16-15 and in third place in the American League Central.
The Rays are 14-16 and in third place in the American League East.
The story of this game was the major league debut of Royals' prospect Noah Cameron, who fired 6.1 strong innings. He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and allowed just one hit before being removed. He walked five and struck out three. He's the No. 5 prospect in the Royals organization, per MLB Pipeline.
It was also an historic night for shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who played the 500th game of his career. The runner-up for MVP last season, Witt went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Witt has the third-most homers in team history through 500 games, while also owning the most total bases and extra-base hits. He has the fourth-most hits and won the batting title a season ago.
This year, he's hitting .322 with two homers and 12 RBIs. He's also got stolen nine bases and has posted a .388 on-base percentage.
According to Royals PR, he's also just the 24th player since 1969 to reach 1,000 total bases within the first 500 games of a career.
The Royals and the Rays will play again on Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Seth Lugo will pitch for Kansas City while Shane Baz goes for Tampa Bay.
Lugo has pitched better than his 2-3 record, as he also owns a 3.08 ERA. Baz is 3-0 with a 2.45.
