Bobby Witt Jr. Joins Exclusive History with Multi-Steal Game For Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals entered play on Thursday at 65-62 and just 2.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
After getting to the American League Division Series a season ago, Kansas City has designs on getting back to the playoffs this year, and they've played extremely well of late.
As of this posting, the afternoon game between the Royals and Texas Rangers has not gone final, but shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has already joined some special baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS:
Bobby Witt Jr. had his 20th career multi-stolen base game today, in his 595th MLB game, after he hit his 100th home run Tuesday.
The only other players in MLB history with 100 HR and 20 multi-SB games before their 600th career game are Eric Davis (459) and Hanley Ramirez (595).
Witt is hitting .296 with 18 homers, 69 RBIs and 34 stolen bases, and he's established himself as one of the best players in the American League at just the age of 25.
Tying Davis:
Davis is one of the most talented players we've seen in the last 40 years or so, but he was unfortunately victim to injuries much of his career. He hit 37 homers and drove in 100 runs for the Reds in 1987 and also had 34 homers and 101 RBIs in 1989. He also stole 50 bases in 1987, but those injuries eventually took their toll. He never played more than 132 games in a season and played less than 100 in 10 of 18 professional seasons. He missed all of the 1995 campaign.
Tying Hanley
A 15-year veteran, Ramirez played for the Florida Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Cleveland. A three-time All-Star who also won two Silver Slugger Awards, he took home a batting title and a Rookie of the Year Award.
He hit .289 for his career with 271 home runs and 917 RBIs. He had an OPS+ of 124.
Related MLB Stories
OHTANI DOMINANCE: Shohei Ohtani just accomplished something for the third time in his history, that's only been done three other teams in league history. CLICK HERE:
CHASING PERFECTION: Brandon Young was four outs away from a perfect game this week for the Baltimore Orioles, joining a rare group of rookies in history. CLICK HERE:
J-RAM ROLLS: Jose Ramirez just continues to make history as he records another 25-homer, 30-stolen base season. CLICK HERE: