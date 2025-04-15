Bobby Witt Jr. Joins Mike Sweeney in Rare Kansas City Royals History on Monday Night
The Kansas City Royals lost to the New York Yankees 4-1 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium, dropping to 8-9 on the year. A playoff team a season ago, the Royals are now in third place in the American League Central.
Though Kansas City lost, you can't blame superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who went 2-for-4 with a homer, an RBI and a runs scored.
Last year's American League batting champion, he's now hitting .317 on the season. He also made some rare and interesting team history with his homer, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This is the second time in his career Bobby Witt Jr. has homered in an at-bat that went 10+ pitches
The only other Royals player with multiple such homers since pitch counts have been tracked (1988) is Mike Sweeney (2)
Sweeney, 51, is one of the best Royals players of the last 35 years or so, so joining him in any record book is a good thing. A five-time All-Star, he was a career .297 hitter with 909 RBIs. He spent 13 years with the Royals while also spending two with the Seattle Mariners and one with the Oakland Athletics and one with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Witt now has two homers and seven RBIs on the year. He's added five steals. An All-Star and a Silver Slugger last year, Witt could be in the mix for American League MVP when it's all said and done.
The Royals and Yankees play again on Tuesday with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET.
