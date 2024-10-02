Bobby Witt Jr. Joins Rare Playoff History as Kansas City Royals Take Game One
The Kansas City Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of the American League wild card series on Tuesday afternoon to move one step closer toward advancing to the ALDS.
The Royals got a great pitching performance from left-hander Cole Ragans and multiple relievers in their first playoff game since 2015.
Offensively, they also got a crucial RBI single from superstar and MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr., who went 1-for-4.
He also made some special history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
youngest players with RBI in 1-0 postseason game, since RBI official (1920):
1966 WS G3 Paul Blair: 22y, 249d
2016 NLDS G1 Javier Báez: 23y, 311d
1987 NLCS G6 José Oquendo: 24y, 101d
2024 ALWCS G1 Bobby Witt Jr.: 24y, 109d
One of the best players in the league at just the age of 24, Witt Jr. is destined to finish in the top three of MVP voting in the American League. He hit .332 this season with a robust .389 on-base percentage while also popping 32 homers and bring home 109.
In addition, he stole 31 bases and paired with Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino to make one of the best middle-of-the-order trios in the league.
A three-year veteran, he's a lifetime .288 hitter with 82 homers, 285 RBI and 110 steals.
Game two of the series will be played on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:38 p.m. ET. Seth Lugo will get the ball for Kansas City while Baltimore will send right-hander Zach Eflin to the mound.
Lugo was 16-9 this season while Eflin was 10-9.
