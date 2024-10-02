Bobby Witt Jr. Joins Rare Playoff History as Kansas City Royals Take Game One

youngest players with RBI in 1-0 postseason game, since RBI official (1920):



1966 WS G3 Paul Blair: 22y, 249d

2016 NLDS G1 Javier Báez: 23y, 311d

1987 NLCS G6 José Oquendo: 24y, 101d

2024 ALWCS G1 Bobby Witt Jr.: 24y, 109d