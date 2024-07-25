Bobby Witt Jr. Just Keeps Making Kansas City Royals History

Most hits by a player in an 18-game span of a season - @Royals history:

40- Johnny Damon (2000)

39- George Brett (1980)

37- Bobby Witt Jr. (2024)

37- Brett (1979)

37- Lonnie Smith (1986)

36- Willie Wilson (1980)

36- Greg Jefferies (1992)

36- Hal Morris (1998)

36- Joe Randa (1999) pic.twitter.com/Bknh7de1Hv