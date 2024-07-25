Bobby Witt Jr. Just Keeps Making Kansas City Royals History
The Kansas City Royals lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night 8-6 thanks to a five-run Diamondbacks' ninth inning.
The loss drops Kansas City to 56-47 on the year, but they are still in the drivers seat for the third and final wild card spot in the National League.
Even despite the loss, Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. continues to do his part for Kansas City. The superstar went 3-for-4 to bump his average to .344 for the season. Aaron Judge is probably the current leader for American League MVP but Witt Jr. continues to push him for it.
Over the last three weeks, Witt Jr. has been incredibly hot, making some insane team history.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most hits by a player in an 18-game span of a season - @Royals history:
40- Johnny Damon (2000)
39- George Brett (1980)
37- Bobby Witt Jr. (2024)
37- Brett (1979)
37- Lonnie Smith (1986)
36- Willie Wilson (1980)
36- Greg Jefferies (1992)
36- Hal Morris (1998)
36- Joe Randa (1999)
In addition to his .344 average, Witt Jr. has 18 homers and 70 RBI. He's also got 23 steals and has posted a .983 OPS.
In his third major league season, he's become one of the best players in all of baseball. He made his first All-Star team this year and finished second in the Home Run Derby, losing to Teoscar Hernandez. Lifetime, he's a .285 hitter and has the Royals on the verge of their first playoff berth since 2015.
They'll be back in action on Friday night vs. the Chicago Cubs.
