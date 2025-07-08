Bobby Witt Jr. Just Moved to the Top of Some Amazing Baseball History
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. moved to the top of an incredible list in baseball history on Monday night, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Royals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-3.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career total bases - (Primary) shortstop within their first 4 seasons:
1126- Bobby Witt Jr. (Via a single & home run in Monday's 9-3 #Royals win vs PIT)
1123- Francisco Lindor
1106- Trevor Story
1080- Nomar Garciaparra
1067- Arky Vaughan
989- Starlin Castro
988- Glenn Wright
Witt, who finished second in the American League MVP voting last season, continues to be one of the best players in the entire sport at just the age of 25. An All-Star, a Silver Slugger, and a Gold Glover last season, he's hitting .296 with 13 home runs, 52 RBIs and 24 stolen bases this season. He's also carrying a .346 on-base percentage.
Though the Royals are a disappointing 44-48, they are trying to climb back into the playoff race. Entering play on Tuesday, they are five games back of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final wild card spot. Kansas City advanced to the American League Division Series last season, losing to the New York Yankees in four games.
They'll be back in action on Tuesday when they take on the Pirates at 7:40 p.m. ET. It will be a battle of possible trade targets as Mitch Keller takes the mound for Pittsburgh against Seth Lugo.
Keller is 3-10, but owns a solid 3.64 ERA. Lugo is 6-5 with a 2.65 ERA.
