Bobby Witt Jr. Just Moved to the Top of Some Amazing Baseball History

Most career total bases - (Primary) shortstop within their first 4 seasons:

1126- Bobby Witt Jr. (Via a single & home run in Monday's 9-3 @Royals win vs PIT)

1123- Francisco Lindor

1106- Trevor Story

1080- Nomar Garciaparra

1067- Arky Vaughan

989- Starlin Castro

988- Glenn Wright