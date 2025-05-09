Bobby Witt Jr. Makes History Over Current Hot Streak as Kansas City Royals Roll Again
The Kansas City Royals stayed blistering hot on Thursday afternoon, beating the Chicago White Sox 10-0 at Kauffman Stadium. With the win, the Royals are now 23-16, but they remain in third place in the American League Central.
The White Sox fell to 10-28 on the season, which is the worst record in the American League.
Bobby Witt Jr. went 4-for-5 for Kansas City, roping two doubles and scoring two runs. He also had two RBIs, making some special baseball history in his recent run of good play.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Over his last 5 games, the @Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. has:
10 hits
8 RBI
6 XBH
4 SB
2 HR
1 walkoff
No other MLB player has done all of that over a 5-game span.
An All-Star and a Silver Slugger last season, Witt is hitting .325 this year with five homers, 23 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. The 24-year-old is also carrying a .392 on-base percentage.
After finishing second in the American League MVP voting last season, he looks like he'll be in the mix for the award again this season - and for years to come.
Now in his fourth year in the big leagues, Witt is a .291 career hitter. He won the American League batting title in 2024.
The Royals will be back home on Friday night as they host the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET.
Royals' veteran Michael Lorenzen will pitch against Hunter Dobbins, who is filling in for the injured Walker Buehler.
Related MLB Stories
CASAS UPDATE: After having surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon this week, Red Sox' first baseman Triston Casas got a mixed bag of updates. CLICK HERE:
$600 MILLION MAN? Gunnar Henderson could be the next big earner in Major League Baseball, per Jeff Passan of ESPN and MLB executives. CLICK HERE:
LOOK, MA, NO EYES!: This Yankees fan went viral for a catch he made on Saturday, while his eyes were being blindfolded by a child. CLICK HERE: