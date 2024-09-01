Bobby Witt Jr. Makes Kansas City Royals History with 30-Home Run Campaign
The Kansas City Royals would like to forget their weekend in Houston against the Astros. Kansas City came in with all kinds of momentum, only to get knocked around by the American League West-leading Astros. They also lost first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino for the rest of the regular season to a broken thumb on Thursday.
That said, the Royals still have a handle on the second wild card spot in the American League. While the weekend was disappointing, it was historic for superstar Bobby Witt Jr., who did something never done before in the organization.
Per Harold R. Kuntz on social media:
Bobby Witt Jr. is the 1st Royals player All-Time to hit 30 Home Runs in back to back seasons, per the Bally's broadcast.
It's been an incredible year for Witt Jr., who is battling it out with Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) for the American League MVP Award. He was named an All-Star for the first time this season and finished second in the Home Run Derby. He's likely to win the American League batting title (.341 as of this posting).
He's got 30 homers and 97 RBI and pairs with Salvador Perez to make the heartbeat of the organization. The Royals are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, which is the last time they won the World Series.
The Royals will spend the Labor Day holiday with a big divisional matchup with the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch on Monday is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.
