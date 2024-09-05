Bobby Witt Jr. Makes More Baseball History as Kansas City Royals Stop Skid
The Kansas City Royals earned a much-needed win on Wednesday night, beating the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 at Kauffman Stadium.
The win halts the Royals seven-game losing streak and moves them to 76-65 on the year. They remain in the drivers seat for a wild card spot in the American League. They are 5.0 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the third spot with three-plus weeks to play. They are also tied with the Minnesota Twins for the No. 2 spot.
In the win, Bobby Witt Jr. went 1-for-4 with a double. It was his 40th double of the season, adding even more history to his fantastic year.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Thanks to his 7th inning two-base hit earlier on tonight in the @Royals 4-1 victory against the Guardians, Bobby Witt Jr. has put together the 1st ever MLB season of at least 10 triples, 25 stolen bases, 30 home runs and 40 doubles from a player (via 11-28-30-40, respectively)
It's been an incredible year for Witt Jr., who has carried the Royals offense. He made the All-Star team, finished second in the Home Run Derby and is in line to win the American League batting title with his .339 average.
If the Royals make the playoffs, it will be the first appearance for them since 2015. Witt Jr. has an OPS of 1.004 to go along with his 30 homers, 97 RBI and 28 stolen bases.
The Royals will be off on Thursday before taking on the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at 8:10 p.m. ET. The game has clear playoff implications.
