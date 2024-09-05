Bobby Witt Jr. Makes More Baseball History as Kansas City Royals Stop Skid

Thanks to his 7th inning two-base hit earlier on tonight in the @Royals 4-1 victory against the Guardians, Bobby Witt Jr. has put together the 1st ever MLB season of at least 10 triples, 25 stolen bases, 30 home runs and 40 doubles from a player (via 11-28-30-40, respectively) pic.twitter.com/9HD7BBT4V6