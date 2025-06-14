Bobby Witt Jr. of Kansas City Royals Has Joined Elite History at 25th Birthday

Today is Bobby Witt Jr.’s birthday. Birthdays are important.



With 90 HR and 131 SB, Witt Jr. is 1 of just 3 players in MLB history with 80+ HR and 130+ SB before turning 25, along with Mike Trout (160 HR, 130 SB) and Cesar Cedeño (103 HR, 255 SB) pic.twitter.com/rzO7qBPrNQ