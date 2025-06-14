Bobby Witt Jr. of Kansas City Royals Has Joined Elite History at 25th Birthday
Happy birthday to Kansas City Royals' star Bobby Witt Jr., who turns 25 years old on Saturday.
And he does so with some amazing history under his belt, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
With 90 HR and 131 SB, Witt Jr. is 1 of just 3 players in MLB history with 80+ HR and 130+ SB before turning 25, along with Mike Trout (160 HR, 130 SB) and Cesar Cedeño (103 HR, 255 SB)
Witt, who finished second in the American League MVP voting last season, is now in his fourth major league season. He's a career .287 hitter with the 90 homers and 131 stolen bases. He was an All-Star, a Gold Glove winner, a Silver Slugger and a batting champion in 2024.
He leads the major leagues in doubles entering play on Saturday (22) and has 37 RBIs, as well as 21 steals.
Despite Witt's excellence, the Royals have struggled in 2025, going 34-36 through 70 games. They made the American League Division Series last year and have goals of getting back to the playoffs this October, but they are currently in fourth place in the American League Central.
They'll be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they host the Athletics at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Left-hander Jacob Lopez will pitch for the A's while veteran righty Michael Lorenzen takes the mound for Kansas City.
Lorenzen is 4-6 on the year with a 4.94 ERA. Lopez has struggled as well, going 0-4 with an ERA of 6.00.