Bobby Witt Jr. Set to Break Longstanding Record in Kansas City Royals History This Year
The Kansas City Royals are reeling, having lost six straight games entering play on Tuesday. Despite that, they still hold the final spot in the American League wild card picture by 4.5 games over the Boston Red Sox. They are seeking their first trip to the playoffs since the 2015 season, which is also the same year they last won the World Series.
On an individual front, superstar Bobby Witt Jr. is battling for the American League MVP Award with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. He's also working to break a longstanding record in team history.
The popular @StatsCentre account posted this nugget from before Monday's loss to the Cleveland Guardians:
Matching his sophomore season total via his 30th home run of 2024 on Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. now has 80 extra base hits despite his team having 24 games left on the schedule. Coming into today vs CLE, that places him 1 off of tying for 4th on this @Royals franchise list of players
Witt Jr. has the 80 extra-base hits, which places him behind only Hal McRae (81 in 1982), Jorge Soler (82 in 2019), George Brett (85 in 1979) and McRae (86 in 1977). With just seven more extra-base hits, Witt Jr. will have the most and he seems like a lock to get it, barring injury.
The probable American League batting champion, Witt Jr. is hitting .338 this year with 30 homers, 97 RBI and 28 stolen bases.
The Guardians and Royals will play again on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.