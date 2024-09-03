Fastball

Bobby Witt Jr. Set to Break Longstanding Record in Kansas City Royals History This Year

The Kansas City Royals are trying to get back to the playoffs, and superstar Bobby Witt Jr. is working to break a great record in team history.

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Aug 28.
The Kansas City Royals are reeling, having lost six straight games entering play on Tuesday. Despite that, they still hold the final spot in the American League wild card picture by 4.5 games over the Boston Red Sox. They are seeking their first trip to the playoffs since the 2015 season, which is also the same year they last won the World Series.

On an individual front, superstar Bobby Witt Jr. is battling for the American League MVP Award with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. He's also working to break a longstanding record in team history.

The popular @StatsCentre account posted this nugget from before Monday's loss to the Cleveland Guardians:

Matching his sophomore season total via his 30th home run of 2024 on Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. now has 80 extra base hits despite his team having 24 games left on the schedule. Coming into today vs CLE, that places him 1 off of tying for 4th on this @Royals franchise list of players

Witt Jr. has the 80 extra-base hits, which places him behind only Hal McRae (81 in 1982), Jorge Soler (82 in 2019), George Brett (85 in 1979) and McRae (86 in 1977). With just seven more extra-base hits, Witt Jr. will have the most and he seems like a lock to get it, barring injury.

The probable American League batting champion, Witt Jr. is hitting .338 this year with 30 homers, 97 RBI and 28 stolen bases.

The Guardians and Royals will play again on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. ET.

