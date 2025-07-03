Bobby Witt Jr. Ties Longstanding Record in Kansas City Royals History
Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. tied a longstanding record in team history on Wednesday night, going 2-for-2 in a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Per the note shared from Mariners PR:
- Bobby Witt Jr. went 2-for-2, extending his 22-game road hit streak, which ties Hal McRae (9/8/82-5/31/83) for the longest streak in franchise history.
One of the best players in the game at just the age of 25, Witt is hitting .290 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs. He's also stolen 23 bases as he continues to be one of the best power-speed threats in any lineup.
Witt was named an All-Star, a Gold Glover and a Silver Slugger last season, and he also earned the American League batting title. He will be in contention for a reserve spot on the American League All-Star team this season, but he was beaten by Jacob Wilson of the Athletics for a starting spot, which was announced on Wednesday.
After getting to the American League Division Series a season ago, the Royals enter play on Thursday at 40-47 overall. They are one of the most disappointing teams in baseball after last year's run.
They'll finish out the series with Seattle on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. ET. Former All-Star Seth Lugo will pitch for Kansas City while rookie Logan Evans takes the ball for the M's.
Lugo is 5-5 with an impressive 2.74 ERA. Evans is 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA through the first seven starts of his career.
