Boston Red Sox Ace Garrett Crochet Made History With No-Hit Bid vs. Former Team
Garrett Crochet wasn't going to leave any doubt in his ace status on Sunday.
The newly-extended Boston Red Sox left-hander was starting the series finale against his former team, the Chicago White Sox. He was dealt to Boston in December in exchange for four top prospects, all while Chicago continued its teardown and subsequent rebuild.
In his return to the South Side, Crochet was nearly perfect.
Crochet didn't allow a single baserunner through the first 5.0 innings before giving up a leadoff walk in the sixth. Even then, Crochet retired the next seven batters he faced, carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning.
Second baseman Chase Meidroth – one of the prospects the White Sox got back for Crochet – ultimately broke up the bid with one down in the eighth, then came around to score once Garrett Whitlock entered in relief. The no-hitter, shutout and complete game all came to a swift end, although Crochet still got credit for the win when the Red Sox secured the 3-1 victory.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Crochet's 7.1 innings are tied for the third longest no-hit bid by a pitcher making his first appearance against a former team in the expansion era, which dates back to 1961.
Corey Kluber went all the way with the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers in 2021, standing alone in that sense. Red Sox pitcher Steve Renko lasted 8.1 innings against the Oakland Athletics on July 13, 1979, while St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Woody Williams made it 7.1 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 5, 2003.
Crochet is now 2-1 with a 1.38 ERA, 0.885 WHIP, 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.9 WAR through his first four starts in a Boston uniform. The 25-year-old southpaw seems well on his way to a second career All-Star appearance, fresh off signing a six-year, $170 million extension.
The Red Sox and White Sox will face off again this coming weekend, moving the matchup from Chicago to Boston. Crochet is likely to take the mound again, giving him another chance to mow down his old teammates and their replacements.
