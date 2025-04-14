GARRETT CROCHET!!



7 1/3 IP ties the 3rd-longest no-hit bid in the expansion era (1961) by a pitcher in his 1st app vs a former team:



Corey Kluber NYY at TEX 5/19/21, no-hitter

Steve Renko BOS at OAK 7/13/1979, 8 1/3 IP

Woody Williams STL vs TOR 6/5/2003, 7 1/3 IP