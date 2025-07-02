Boston Red Sox Ace Made Incredible Team History in Month of June
The Boston Red Sox gave up a lot of prospect capital to get starting pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox this past offseason, and he certainly rewarded their investment in the month of June.
According to the Section 10 podcast, Crochet put up a historic month, becoming the first Red Sox starter since 1913 to have four or more wins and 50 or more strikeouts in June.
Crochet, 26, is currently 8-4 with a 2.26 ERA. Through 18 starts, he's fanned 144 batters in 115.1 innings, and he looks like he'll head to his second consecutive All-Star Game later this month.
As a team, Boston has been disappointing, but Crochet has been exactly what they hoped for when they parted with top prospects Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery and Chase Meidroth.
A five-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox and Red Sox, Crochet is 17-23 for his career with a 2.93 ERA. He was a reliever from 2020-2023, but the White Sox moved him to the rotation in 2024.
The Red Sox enter play on Wednesday at 42-44 and in fourth place in the American League East. They'll finish a suspended game with the Cincinnati Reds before playing a regularly scheduled game at 7:10 p.m. ET.
The Red Sox lead the suspended game 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning. The Sox haven't named a starter yet for the late game, but the Reds will go with veteran right-hander Nick Martinez. He threw eight no-hit innings his last time out.
Cincinnati is 44-41.
