Boston Red Sox Ace Garrett Crochet Makes History in Win Over New York Yankees
Garrett Crochet may not have had his cleanest outing of the season Saturday night, but he still did what an ace is supposed to do.
The Boston Red Sox left-hander lasted 6.0 innings against the New York Yankees, getting his first taste of the most iconic rivalry in baseball. And even though he allowed five earned runs in that time, he managed to rack up nine strikeouts and leave with an 8-5 lead in hand.
The two sides traded runs late, all for the Red Sox to hold on and claim the series-tying 10-7 victory. Crochet got credit for the win, improving to 6-4 with a 2.35 ERA, 1.068 WHIP, 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.6 WAR.
Crochet, 25, has accumulated 32 strikeouts in 19.2 innings over his last three starts.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Crochet is the youngest Red Sox pitcher with 30-plus strikeouts over a three-outing span since Jon Lester did so at age 25 in 2009. He is the first Red Sox pitcher to achieve the feat, period, since Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez in 2019.
Winning games against the Yankees is exactly why the Red Sox traded four top prospects to the Chicago White Sox to snag Crochet, then hand him a $170 million contract. His efforts have Boston on the verge of stealing a series in the Bronx, should they come through on Sunday.
First pitch for the finale between the Red Sox and Yankees is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
