Boston Red Sox Ace Garrett Crochet Matches Pedro Martinez in Franchise History Books

Garrett Crochet racked up eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings of one-run ball against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, powering the Boston Red Sox to a series-clinching win.

Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
With the Boston Red Sox's offense still on a cold streak, there couldn't have a better time for one of Garrett Crochet's signature gems.

Crochet took the mound against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, going 6.0 innings deep in the road rubber match. He allowed six hits, zero walks and one earned run with eight strikeouts, paving the way towards a series-clinching 3-1 victory.

It was nothing new for Crochet, who has been a leading contender for AL Cy Young from the jump this season. Through 16 starts in 2025, the 25-year-old southpaw is 7-4 with a 2.20 ERA, 1.026 WHIP and 125 strikeouts.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Crochet joined Pedro Martinez as the only pitchers in Red Sox history to record at least 125 strikeouts while allowing 30 or fewer runs in their first 16 starts of a season. Martinez did so twice, accomplishing the feat in both 1999 and 2000.

Considering he is in the same company as the one and only Pedro, Crochet appears to have been a good investment for Boston.

The front office didn't only trade four top prospects to the Chicago White Sox in December in order to reel him in – they also handed him a $170 million contract extension. At this pace, Crochet will be worth every penny.

The Red Sox, now two games above .500, will take Thursday off before continuing their West Coast road trip against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

