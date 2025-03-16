Boston Red Sox' Ace Lefty Set to Join Exclusive History When He Takes Mound on Opening Day
On Saturday, the Red Sox named left-hander Garrett Crochet as their Opening Day starter for the 2025 season.
Crochet, acquired in an offseason trade from the Chicago White Sox, will help the Red Sox battle the Texas Rangers that day on the road in Arlington.
Given that Crochet also started Opening Day last year for the White Sox, he'll join a select group in baseball history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Garrett Crochet will be the 9th pitcher since 1901 to make at least 1 Opening Day start for multiple franchises before turning 26, joining:
Dennis Eckersley
Art Fromme
Jim Bagby
Joe Kennedy
Red Ruffing
Floyd Youmans
Livan Hernandez
Johnny Lush
Now 25, Crochet is a former first-round pick of the White Sox out of the University of Tennessee. He went just 6-12 last season, though that was a product of the White Sox' historically bad record. He pitched to a 3.58 ERA, striking out a whopping 209 batters in 146.0 innings.
He was the White Sox All-Star representative last year as well.
The Red Sox are coming off a season in which they went 81-81 and missed the playoffs after finishing third in the American League East. However, after acquiring Crochet, Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman this offseason, the team is certainly feeling more confident in the season that lie ahead.
Furthermore, the division-rival Yankees have taken a big blow this spring with Gerrit Cole going out for the year and Luis Gil set to miss several months.
The Orioles are also dealing with multiple injuries in their starting rotation.
Related MLB Stories
SKENES OPENING DAY START: Paul Skenes will start on Opening Day for the Pittsburgh Pirates, making some great history in his own right. CLICK HERE:
OPENING DAY READY: Gunnar Henderson, battling an intercostal strain, hopes to be ready when the Orioles take the field on March 27. CLICK HERE:
NFL DRAFT SZN: With the NFL Draft coming to Green Bay this April, the Milwaukee Brewers are set to capitalize with this awesome ballpark giveaway. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.