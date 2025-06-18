Fastball

Boston Red Sox 'Big 3' Rookies Join Fan-Favorite Trio in Franchise History

Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony have each hit home runs in the majors this season, matching a feat the Boston Red Sox haven't seen since Dwight Evans, Jim Rice and Fred Lynn.

Sam Connon

Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) celebrates outside the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) celebrates outside the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The future is now for the Boston Red Sox, and history suggests that the sky is the limit for their new era.

Second baseman Kristian Campbell, 22, has been hit-or-miss since making his MLB debut on Opening Day, but he still has six home runs to his name through 66 games. 22-year-old third baseman Marcelo Mayer has gone yard three times since reaching the big leagues on May 24.

Outfielder Roman Anthony, the 21-year-old consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball, hit his first career home run against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night, completing the trifecta for the organization's so-called "Big 3." Anthony, Campbell and Mayer were each ranked as top-12 prospects in the sport entering the season.

According to the team's former director of media relations, J.P. Long, the last Red Sox trio to each hit home runs at age of 22 or younger in the same season was made up of Dwight Evans, Jim Rice and Fred Lynn, who achieved the feat back in 1974.

All three went on to make the Red Sox Hall of Fame, while Rice earned a spot in Cooperstown as well. Lynn and Rice each won AL MVP, while the trio combined for 20 All-Star appearances, 12 Gold Gloves, four Silver Sluggers and a 165.1 WAR in their careers.

With franchise centerpiece Rafael Devers shipped out to the San Francisco Giants, the Red Sox could be in dire need of Anthony, Campbell and Mayer matching Rice, Evans and Lynn. There is a long road ahead for the trio, though, considering they have combined for a -0.6 WAR thus far in 2025.

Boston and its young lineup will close out their series with Seattle on Wednesday, with the rubber match set to get underway at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

