Boston Red Sox 'Big 3' Rookies Join Fan-Favorite Trio in Franchise History
The future is now for the Boston Red Sox, and history suggests that the sky is the limit for their new era.
Second baseman Kristian Campbell, 22, has been hit-or-miss since making his MLB debut on Opening Day, but he still has six home runs to his name through 66 games. 22-year-old third baseman Marcelo Mayer has gone yard three times since reaching the big leagues on May 24.
Outfielder Roman Anthony, the 21-year-old consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball, hit his first career home run against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night, completing the trifecta for the organization's so-called "Big 3." Anthony, Campbell and Mayer were each ranked as top-12 prospects in the sport entering the season.
According to the team's former director of media relations, J.P. Long, the last Red Sox trio to each hit home runs at age of 22 or younger in the same season was made up of Dwight Evans, Jim Rice and Fred Lynn, who achieved the feat back in 1974.
All three went on to make the Red Sox Hall of Fame, while Rice earned a spot in Cooperstown as well. Lynn and Rice each won AL MVP, while the trio combined for 20 All-Star appearances, 12 Gold Gloves, four Silver Sluggers and a 165.1 WAR in their careers.
With franchise centerpiece Rafael Devers shipped out to the San Francisco Giants, the Red Sox could be in dire need of Anthony, Campbell and Mayer matching Rice, Evans and Lynn. There is a long road ahead for the trio, though, considering they have combined for a -0.6 WAR thus far in 2025.
Boston and its young lineup will close out their series with Seattle on Wednesday, with the rubber match set to get underway at 4:10 p.m. ET.
