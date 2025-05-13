Boston Red Sox Blown Out as Tanner Houck Falls on Wrong Side of Baseball History
The Boston Red Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers 14-2 on Monday night at Comerica Park, following up a good series win against the Royals with a disappointing defeat.
The loss moves the Red Sox to 22-21 on the season, but they remain in second place in the American League East. The Tigers are 27-15 and they own the best record in the American League.
Tanner Houck, an All-Star in 2024, struggled again for Boston on the mound. He lasted just 2.1 innings, giving up 11 earned runs on nine hits. He walked three and failed to record a strikeout. Unfortunately, poor starts have become common for Houck, who is now 0-3 with an 8.04 ERA.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Tanner Houck is the first pitcher in MLB history to allow 11+ runs in a start of fewer than 3 IP twice in the same season.
Houck accomplished the same feat against the Tampa Bay Rays in April. Boston is closing in on getting Walker Buehler back from injury, so perhaps Houck will be the one to go when he returns.
The 28-year-old is a six-year veteran who has gone 24-32 lifetime with a 3.97 ERA. He won nine games a season ago, finishing with a 3.12 ERA.
The Red Sox and Tigers will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Brayan Bello will pitch for Boston while Tyler Holton starts for Detroit.
Bello is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA while Holton is 2-2 with a 3.12.
