Boston Red Sox' Catalyst Jarren Duran Made Awesome Franchise History This Week
The Boston Red Sox enter Friday's doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles at 25-26 overall, while Baltimore comes in at 16-32. The O's are in last place in the American League East and are the most disappointing team in baseball after winning 91 games a season ago.
And Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran enters the meetings with some impressive history under his belt, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy.
Jarren Duran is the first player in Red Sox franchise history to have at least 6 3B, 11 2B and 12 SB through the first 50 games of a season.
The 28-year-old Duran was an All-Star last season, and he won the MVP of the All-Star Game. Though his performance isn't quite as dynamic this season (103 OPS+), he's still finding ways to fill the stat sheet. He's hitting .265 with three homers, 29 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and a .727 OPS.
A five-year veteran, Duran is a career .271 hitter. He led baseball in doubles (48) and triples (14) in 2024. He has played in 50 of the team's 51 games thus far. A former seventh-round pick of the Red Sox, he made his debut in 2021.
First pitch of Game 1 of the doubleheader is set for 1:35 p.m. ET as left-hander Cade Povich (BAL) pitches against Brayan Bello (BOS). Povich is 1-3 on the season with a 5.23 ERA while Bello is 2-1 with a 4.02.
The Orioles have not announced a starter for Game 2 while the Red Sox will pitch Lucas Giolito.
