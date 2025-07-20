Boston Red Sox Catcher is Making Absolutely Woeful History at the Plate
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is doing things never done before at the plate, and that's not a good thing.
Per Ballpark Buzz on social media:
Nobody has fewer RBI than Connor Wong’s 1 RBI (Min 100 ABs).
There hasn’t been a player with an RBI total of less than 2 since 2016 (Min 100 ABs), when the Orioles Caleb Joseph did not drive in a run.
Wong is 0-30 with RISP. Never seen anything like this.
Wong, who was part of the return from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade (2020), is hitting just .144. He still doesn't have an extra-base hit this season.
The drop in productivity is startling considering where Wong was just season. In 126 games, he hit .280 with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs. Furthermore, he stole eight bases, acting as one of the better offensive catchers in the league.
A five-year veteran of the Red Sox, he's a career .246 hitter.
The Red Sox lost to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday by a score of 6-0, falling to 53-47 on the season. They are now one game behind the Seattle Mariners for the second wild card spot in the American League, but they still own a 0.5 game lead on the Rays for the third spot.
Boston hasn't been to the playoffs since 2021.
They'll take on the Cubs again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:20 p.m. ET. Left-hander Garrett Crochet will pitch for Boston against rookie Cade Horton.
