Boston Red Sox Catcher is Making Absolutely Woeful History at the Plate

Nobody has fewer RBI than Connor Wong’s 1 RBI (Min 100 ABs).



There hasn’t been a player with an RBI total of less than 2 since 2016 (Min 100 ABs), when the Orioles Caleb Joseph did not drive in a run.



Wong is 0-30 with RISP. Never seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/i2S7Emd6QJ