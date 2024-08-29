Boston Red Sox Closer Kenley Jansen Joins Short List of Hall of Famers in MLB History

Most career seasons with 25 or more saves - MLB history:

16- Mariano Rivera

14- Trevor Hoffman

13- Lee Smith

12- Kenley Jansen (Thanks to closing out a @RedSox 3-0 win vs the Blue Jays earlier tonight)

11- John Franco

10- Troy Percival

10- Billy Wagner

9- Six other pitchers tied pic.twitter.com/p7XmBukOoX