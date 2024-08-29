Boston Red Sox Closer Kenley Jansen Joins Short List of Hall of Famers in MLB History
The Boston Red Sox held on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, thanks in part to the quick work of their veteran closer.
Boston led Toronto 3-0 heading into the ninth inning, riding an 8.0-inning gem from Brayan Bello. The Blue Jays' No. 9, 1 and 2 hitters were due up with the game on the line, and Jansen came in to relieve Bello and seal the deal.
Jansen got rookie Will Wagner to fly out, then he struck out George Springer on three pitches. Daulton Varsho lined out to center to end the game, as Jansen needed just six pitches to sit Toronto down in order.
The Red Sox improved to 9-1 over Jansen's last 10 outings, and the 36-year-old righty earned his 25th save of the season.
This marks the 12th time that Jansen has posted 25 or more saves in his career. According to TSN's StatsCentre, that gives him the fourth-most such seasons in MLB history.
The only three pitchers above Jansen are Mariano Rivera with 16, Trevor Hoffman with 14 and Lee Smith with 13. Rivera, Hoffman and Smith are the three most recent relievers to be voted into the Hall of Fame, so it's quite the group for Jansen to join.
Jansen was previously tied for fourth with John Franco, one spot ahead of Troy Percival and Billy Wagner. Six pitchers have recorded nine 25-save seasons.
Jansen racked up 350 saves with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2010 to 2021, then he led the NL with 41 saves as a member of the Atlanta Braves in 2022. After making his fourth career All-Star appearance with the Red Sox last year, he has continued to thrive in 2024.
With a month left in the season, Jansen is 3-2 with a 2.85 ERA, 1.035 WHIP, 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.6 WAR, converting 25 of his 28 save opportunities. He has also managed to climb up to fourth place on MLB's all-time saves leaderboard with 445.
The Red Sox have one game left in their series against the Blue Jays on Thursday, but since Jansen already went on Tuesday and Wednesday, he may not be available out of the bullpen for the finale. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.