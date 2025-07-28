Boston Red Sox' Electric Rookie Makes History Not Seen in Nearly 60 Years
The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park, improving to 57-50 in the process. With the win, the Red Sox are in the second wild card spot in the American League, 0.5 games ahead of the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners. Boston hasn't made the playoffs since the 2021 season, when they advanced to the American League Championship Series.
Red Sox' rookie Roman Anthony, who was the No. 1 prospect in baseball at the time of his promotion to the big leagues, went 1-for-3 with his first career triple, two runs scored and an RBI.
He also made some history by being in the leadoff spot, according to Red Sox broadcaster Mike Monaco:
Roman Anthony today will be the @RedSox youngest leadoff hitter since 1968 (Luis Alvarado), per the great @bwaryofblake.
The 21-year-old is hitting .267 with two home runs, 16 RBIs and two stolen bases. He has a .385 on-base percentage and pairs with Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell to make one of the most exciting young trios in the sport. However, Mayer is currently hurt and Campbell is in Triple-A.
Boston is back in action on Monday night when they take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Right-hander Richard Fitts, who entered the season as a Top 30 prospect in the organization, will pitch for the Red Sox. He's 1-4 with a 4.86 ERA. Simeon Woods-Richardson will take the ball for the Twins.
He's 5-4 with a 4.14 ERA. The Twins are 50-55.
