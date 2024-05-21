Jarren Duran Does Something Not Done in Nearly Last 20 Years of League History
After losing two of three over the weekend to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Boston Red Sox rebounded on Monday to beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-0, at Tropicana Field.
Tanner Houck dominated on the mound by throwing seven scoreless innings and Rafael Devers homered in his sixth straight game to set a team record. Furthermore, Jarren Duran hit yet another triple, giving him eight for the season.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball Is Dead" Podcast and Underdog Fantasy:
Jarren Duran is the 5th player in the Wild Card Era (since 1995) to have 8+ triples through his first 48 games of a season and the first to do so since Steve Finley in 2006.
Duran's speed has been a real weapon for the Red Sox at the top of the order and is a major reason why they are at .500 even despite injuries to Triston Casas, Trevor Story and Masataka Yoshida.
After really developing last season, Duran has continued to bust out this year, hitting .270 with a .788 OPS. He has 19 RBI and 10 stolen bases during his age 27 season.
After the win, the Red Sox are now 24-24 on the season. They are a 0.5 game behind Tampa in the American League East and are currently in fourth place in the American League East.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:50 p.m. ET. Cooper Criswell pitches for Boston against Zack Littell. Criswell is 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA while Littell is 2-2 with a 3.44.
