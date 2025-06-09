Boston Red Sox Make Team History By Relying On Youthful Starting Lineup
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox's so-called "Big Three" has finally arrived.
The Red Sox called up outfielder Roman Anthony ahead of Monday's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, immediately slotting him in as their starting right fielder. Anthony hit fifth, just ahead of second baseman Kristian Campbell and third baseman Marcelo Mayer.
Anthony, Campbell and Mayer were all top-12 prospects in baseball to open 2025. Campbell and Mayer were 22 when they debuted earlier this spring, while Anthony is freshly 21.
According to former director of media relations J.P. Long, Monday marked the first time the Red Sox started three position players under the age of 23 since Sept. 15, 2010. That day, first baseman Lars Anderson, center fielder Ryan Kalish and shortstop Yamaico Navarro were all in the lineup.
That was during September call-ups, though, featuring expanded rosters. The youthful group Boston trotted out Monday was tasked with taking on a division rival in early June.
Anderson, Kalish and Navarro combined for a career WAR of -1.9. It won't take much for the Big Three to clear that low bar, as Monday marked what fans and the front office alike hope is the start of a new era in Boston.
