Boston Red Sox Nearing Extremely Rare History with Franchise Win Total
The Boston Red Sox are nearing some incredible baseball history, which they could achieve this week.
Per Red Sox Insider Mac Cerullo on social media:
In the next few days the Red Sox will likely become the fifth MLB franchise in history to reach 10,000 wins all-time.
Entering today the Red Sox are 9,997-9,307. The other four clubs with 10,000 wins are the Yankees, Giants, Dodgers and Cardinals. (Per the Red Sox game notes.)
The Red Sox will have an opportunity to pick up two wins on Wednesday, as they finish a suspended game with the Cincinnati Reds before playing the originally scheduled game at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Boston enters the day at 42-44 and in fourth place in the American League East. Though they are still on the fringes of the American League playoff race, they are one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season. In the offseason, they went out and acquired big-name talent like Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and Aroldis Chapman. They also have some of the best young talent in the game in Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell.
Unfortunately, Boston traded away superstar designated hitter Rafael Devers, and they've also seen Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, Buehler, Bregman and Triston Casas hit the injured list at various points.
Casas is out for the season after a gruesome injury in early May.
Boston last made the playoffs in 2021 and last won the World Series in 2018, when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers.
