Boston Red Sox Outfielder Makes Unique Baseball History with Walk-Off Homer
Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela made some unique baseball history with his walk-off home run on Wednesday afternoon against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.
Rafaela's home run snuck just inside the Pesky Pole in right field and gave the Sox an 11-9 victory.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Shortest over-the-wall home runs under Statcast (2015):
7/29/17 Lorenzo Cain: 302 ft
9/18/19 Stephen Vogt: 307 ft
Today Ceddanne Rafaela: 308 ft
All Pesky Pole homers
Jessica Brand, formerly of Baseball Reference, also had this one:
This is the second shortest home run for a home team batter in the 9th or later Statcast/since start of 2015.
The shortest is an inside the parker that went 294 feet on August 22, 2017.
By one Nicholas Alexander Castellanos.
The Red Sox overcame a 4-0 deficit in the first inning, a 7-5 deficit in the second inning and deficits of 8-7 and 9-8 to win this game and salvage the three-game series.
Boston is now 30-34 on the season, one of the most disappointing teams in the league. Cooper Criswell earned the win in relief after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings. Boston had 12 hits.
For the Angels, Taylor Ward hit his 17th home run of the campaign.
The Red Sox will off on Thursday before opening up a weekend series in New York against the Yankees on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Walker Buehler pitches for Boston. New York has not announced a starter as of this posting.
