Boston Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran Joins Exclusive Club in MLB History Books
The Boston Red Sox cruised to a series-clinching win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday, thanks in large part to a history-making performance by Jarren Duran.
The 27-year-old outfielder got Boston on the board with an RBI double in the top of the third. He hit a go-ahead, solo home run in the top of the fifth, then drew a walk and stole second in the top of the sixth.
Duran capped off the night with another single and stolen base in the top of the eighth, all while the Red Sox went on to win 7-2. As a result, Duran ended the night 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two stolen bases – a triple shy of the cycle.
Duran is now batting .296 with 14 home runs, 34 doubles, 13 triples, 55 RBI, 26 stolen bases, an .870 OPS and a 6.4 WAR this season.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Jarren Duran, Duran is the fourth player in the Wild Card era to rack up 14 home runs, 34 doubles, 13 triples and 26 stolen bases in a single season. The feat hadn't been achieved since José Reyes in 2008, then Curtis Granderson and Jimmy Rollins in 2007 before that.
That stat line had never been seen in Red Sox franchise history. It had only been posted seven times across all of MLB since 1926 and 12 times since the modern era began in 1901, until Duran joined the club Sunday.
Duran, who has appeared in all 110 of the Red Sox's games this season, reached those thresholds with 52 matchups left on the schedule.
The 2024 All-Star Game MVP leads the American League in doubles, triples and plate appearances, on top of ranking second in extra-base hits, fifth in total bases and fifth in WAR.
