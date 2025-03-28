Boston Red Sox Outfielder Does Something Never Done Before in Baseball History
The Boston Red Sox kicked off the 2025 season with a dramatic 5-2 win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Thursday afternoon.
Garrett Crochet made the first start of his Red Sox career, going 5.0 innings and striking out four and Wilyer Abreu carried the offense, going 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI.
His performance made history never seen before, according to @OptaSTATS on social media:
Today for the @RedSox, Wilyer Abreu:
reached base every time up
drove in 4+ runs
scored or drove in all of his team's runs
hit a game-tying HR
hit a go-ahead HR in the 9th or later
No other MLB player has done all of that in any single game (since RBI became official in 1920).
Abreu, 25, had a very delayed spring training because of illness, but he still found a way to show up in the biggest moments on Opening Day. Acquired from the Houston Astros in 2022, Abreu is a lifetime .268 hitter with 19 homers and 76 RBI. He had 15 homers a season ago and figures to see the bulk of time in right field for Boston.
The Red Sox enter this season with World Series aspirations after acquiring Alex Bregman, Crochet and Walker Buehler this offseason. The team last won a World Series in 2018 and last made the playoffs in 2021.
The two teams will play again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 8:05 p.m. ET. All-Star Tanner Houck pitches for Boston against top prospect Jack Leiter.
Related MLB Stories
FUTURE FOR ADLEY? Adley Rutschman and the Orioles haven't come together on a long-term contract agreement yet, but the bar has been set after Cal Raleigh's extension with the Mariners. CLICK HERE:
JAYS LOOKAHEAD: According to Fastball columnist Brady Farkas, the Toronto Blue Jays are the most intriguing team in baseball this year. Here's why:
SKENES MAKES OBSCURE HISTORY: By earning the Opening Day start for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Paul Skenes made some rare baseball history. CLICK HERE: