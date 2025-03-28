Boston Red Sox Outfielder Does Something Never Done Before in Baseball History

Today for the @RedSox, Wilyer Abreu:



reached base every time up

drove in 4+ runs

scored or drove in all of his team's runs

hit a game-tying HR

hit a go-ahead HR in the 9th or later



No other MLB player has done all of that in any single game (since RBI became official in 1920).