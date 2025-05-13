Boston Red Sox Outfielder Wilyer Abreu Joins Exclusive List in Franchise History Books
Even in the midst of the Boston Red Sox’s blowout loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday night, Wilyer Abreu continued to stand out in a big way.
The 25-year-old right fielder blasted a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning, cutting the deficit to 11. He finished the contest 1-for-4 out of the No. 5 hole as Boston proceeded to lose 12-2.
Abreu is now batting .279 with a .941 OPS this season. Through 41 games, he is up to 11 home runs, seven doubles, 24 runs, 27 RBIs, 22 walks and a 2.1 WAR.
As noted by ESPN’s Mike Monaco, Abreu is one of eight players in Red Sox history to hit at least 11 home runs in the first 41 games of a season before turning 26 years old. Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers are the only other members of the club who have done so post-1987.
Ted Williams, George Scott, Tony Conigliaro, Jim Rice and Sam Horn make up the rest of the exclusive list.
Abreu has cemented himself as a staple in the Red Sox’s lineup after sometimes falling into a platoon role in 2024. Across 132 games last season, Abreu hit .253 with 15 home runs, 58 RBIs, a .781 OPS and a 3.4 WAR.
That production helped Abreu place sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He also won a Gold Glove.
Abreu seems to have taken another major step forward in 2025, and he will look to continue his hot streak in game two against the Tigers on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.
