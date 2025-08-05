Boston Red Sox Pitching Staff on Hot Streak Worthy of Franchise History Books
The Boston Red Sox have been carried by their pitching as of late, making history with their month-long hot streak.
Brayan Bello kept the ball rolling Monday, allowing one unearned run in 6.0 innings against the Kansas City Royals. Even after Jorge Alcala and Justin Wilson posted rough outings out of the bullpen, Garrett Whitlock and Aroldis Chapman steadied the ship with a scoreless ninth frame.
Thanks to the 8-5 win, the Red Sox improved to 63-51 on the season and 20-6 since July 4.
According to the team's former director of media relations, J.P. Long, this marks the first time since 1978 that the Red Sox have won 20-plus games with an ERA of 2.70 or lower over a 26-game span. Boston racked up 99 wins that season before losing to the New York Yankees in "Game 163" and missing the playoffs.
Several postseason expansions later, the Red Sox find themselves in good standing heading into the home stretch. With eight weeks left on the regular season slate, Boston is on pace to go 90-72, which would be the club's best record since 2021.
The Red Sox are currently in line to be the top American League Wild Card, holding a 2.5-game lead over the New York Yankees. They are 3.0 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays, although their plus-81 run differential is 51 runs better.
If Bello, Whitlock, Chapman, Lucas Giolito, Garret Crochet, Steven Matz and others can stay hot, Boston should have the pitching it needs to get to the finish line. It remains to be seen what happens in October, but just getting there would signify a major step forward for the Red Sox in 2025.
