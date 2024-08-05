Boston Red Sox Rookie Ceddanne Rafaela Has Made History With His Defensive Versatility
The Boston Red Sox have been buoyed by their rookies this season, both at the plate and in the field.
In Sunday's 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers, right fielder Wilyer Abreu went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI. Second baseman David Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a home run of his own, plus a walk and two stolen bases.
Ceddanne Rafaela may have gone 0-for-4 in the series finale, but that hardly takes away from what he has accomplished so far in 2024.
The 23-year-old is currently batting .257 with a .705 OPS and 1.5 WAR. He leads all American League rookies with 100 hits, 57 RBI, 55 runs and 163 total bases, on top of ranking second with 13 home runs and 16 steals.
Rafaela has also been an admirable defender at the two most important positions in baseball, shortstop and center field. The rookie has made 51 starts and 63 appearances in center, compared to 53 starts and 62 appearances at short.
According to Red Sox media relations director JP Long, Rafaela is the first player in MLB's modern era to play 60-plus games at shortstop and 60-plus games in center field in the same season.
Rafaela has also appeared at second base in six games and third base in four games, adding to the aura of his never-before-seen defensive stat line.
The rookie has accomplished all of that with 52 games left on Boston's slate. He has appeared in 108 of the Red Sox's 110 games this season, trailing only All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran in games played.
Rafaela made his big league debut in August 2023, and the Red Sox signed the former top prospect to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension in April 2024.
That investment seems to be paying off so far, given just how important Rafaela has been to Boston's success this season. Trevor Story's injury left the Red Sox vulnerable at shortstop, and luckily they had Rafaela and Hamilton ready to step up and fill the void.
Rafaela, Hamilton, Abreu and the rest of the Red Sox lineup is set to face off against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.
