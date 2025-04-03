Boston Red Sox' Rookie Does Something Not Done in Last 13 Years of Team History
It's been a big week for Boston Red Sox' rookie Kristian Campbell, who signed a mega-contract extension, and also made some team history on Thursday.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Kristian Campbell is the first Red Sox player with 6+ XBH through his first 7 career games since Will Middlebrooks in 2012.
Campbell hit a first inning home run off veteran Charlie Morton. It was his second of the season. The 22-year-old made the team out of spring training, surpassing former top prospect Vaughn Grissom and utility player David Hamilton. His inclusion on the roster also bumped Alex Bregman to third base and Rafael Devers to designated hitter in a controversial move.
Campbell is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's already moved up one spot after Dylan Crews (Nationals) graduated off the top 100.
The No. 132 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Campbell ascended quickly through the minor leagues. All in all, he played just 137 minor league games. He hit .330 in 2024 between Single-A Greenville, Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He had only 19 games of Triple-A experience before getting called up.
The Red Sox will finish out this series with the Orioles before returning home for their home opener on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET as right-hander Erick Fedde (STL) pitches against Walker Buehler (BOS).
Buehler, the former World Series hero with the Dodgers, is 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA. He signed a one-year deal in the offseason.
