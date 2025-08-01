Fastball

Boston Red Sox Rookie Joins Pair of Legends in Franchise History Books

Roman Anthony has made a habit of getting on base through his first two months in the big leagues, achieving a feat the Boston Red Sox haven't seen in over 40 years.

Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) walks to the dugout before the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) walks to the dugout before the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
As the top prospect in baseball, Roman Anthony was saddled with high expectations the moment the Boston Red Sox called him up to the majors.

The 21-year-old outfielder has made good on his potential thus far, even making history with his unbreakable habit of getting on base.

Anthony is batting .279 with two home runs, 14 doubles, one triple, 18 RBIs, 26 runs, two stolen bases, 25 walks, an .830 OPS and a 1.8 WAR through 43 MLB contests. He also boasts a .401 on-base percentage, which is better than anyone else on Boston's roster.

According to the club's former director of media relations, J.P. Long, the last two Red Sox players to record an on-base percentage above .400 through their first 43 MLB games were Fred Lynn and Wade Boggs. The former did so between 1974 and 1975, while the latter achieved the feat in 1982.

After batting .114 with a .518 OPS through June 24, Anthony has hit .350 with a .970 OPS ever since. Anthony has reached base safely 71 times in total the season, getting aboard at least once in 27 of his last 29 games.

Anthony and the Red Sox open up August with a series against the Houston Astros on Friday. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon

