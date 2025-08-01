Boston Red Sox Rookie Joins Pair of Legends in Franchise History Books
As the top prospect in baseball, Roman Anthony was saddled with high expectations the moment the Boston Red Sox called him up to the majors.
The 21-year-old outfielder has made good on his potential thus far, even making history with his unbreakable habit of getting on base.
Anthony is batting .279 with two home runs, 14 doubles, one triple, 18 RBIs, 26 runs, two stolen bases, 25 walks, an .830 OPS and a 1.8 WAR through 43 MLB contests. He also boasts a .401 on-base percentage, which is better than anyone else on Boston's roster.
According to the club's former director of media relations, J.P. Long, the last two Red Sox players to record an on-base percentage above .400 through their first 43 MLB games were Fred Lynn and Wade Boggs. The former did so between 1974 and 1975, while the latter achieved the feat in 1982.
After batting .114 with a .518 OPS through June 24, Anthony has hit .350 with a .970 OPS ever since. Anthony has reached base safely 71 times in total the season, getting aboard at least once in 27 of his last 29 games.
Anthony and the Red Sox open up August with a series against the Houston Astros on Friday. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
