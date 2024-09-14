Boston Red Sox Rookie Richard Fitts Makes History With Another Scoreless Start
This time last year, Richard Fitts was pitching for the New York Yankees' Double-A affiliate in Somerset.
Now, not only is he in the big leagues, but he is taking the mound for his former team's biggest rival.
Fitts was one of three pitching prospects shipped to Boston in last December's Alex Verdugo deal, which stood out as a rare trade between baseball's fiercest foes. After spending most of the season with Triple-A Worcester, Fitts got called up to the big leagues and made his MLB debut against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 8.
The 24-year-old right-hander got another chance Friday night when Tanner Houck was scratched last-minute with a shoulder injury. This time, he would be taking on the organization that drafted him in the sixth round back in 2021.
Fitts went 5.0 innings deep against the Yankees on Friday, allowing just two hits and three walks on 90 pitches. He struck out two and did not allow a single run to score, but got stuck with the no-decision after New York came back to win 5-4.
Still, he owns a 0.00 ERA, 1.125 WHIP and 0.4 WAR through his first two big league appearances. Considering he was the No. 3 pitcher and No. 13 prospect in Boston's farm system when he got promoted last week, Fitts could have a bright future ahead of him.
Fitts also managed to join quite the exclusive list by blanking both Chicago and New York.
As noted by Red Sox director of media relations J.P. Long, Fitts is now the fourth pitcher in franchise history to throw 5.0-plus innings and allow zero earned runs in each of his first two MLB outings.
Houck was the most recent player to achieve the feat prior to Fitts, doing so in 2020. Before him, Vaughn Eshelman did it in 1995 and Dave Ferriss did it in 1945.
Fitts potentially has a few more appearances left in the tank this season, giving the Red Sox an even larger sample size to analyze his stuff at the major league level. If he continues to impress, Fitts might just assert himself as a potential member of the team's 2025 starting rotation.
Boston and New York will resume their series Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET. Brayan Bello will take the mound for the Red Sox, while Gerrit Cole is set to toe the rubber for the Yankees.
