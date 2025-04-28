Boston Red Sox Rookie Kristian Campbell Joins Ted Williams in Franchise History Books
The Boston Red Sox showed just how much they believed in Kristian Campbell when they signed him to an eight-year contract extension earlier this month, and the second baseman hasn't given the club any reason to second guess themselves so far.
Campbell went 2-for-2 with a single, a double, two RBIs, three walks and four runs in Sunday's blowout win over the Cleveland Guardians. The 22-year-old rookie is now batting .305 with three home runs, seven doubles, 10 RBIs, 17 runs, 18 walks, two stolen bases, an .886 OPS and 1.0 WAR in 27 appearances since making his MLB debut on Opening Day.
According to J.P. Long, Campbell's .412 on-base percentage is the third-highest by a Red Sox player through the team's first 30 games of a season prior to turning 23 years old, minimum 60 plate appearances. The top two spots on the list belong to Ted Williams, who bested Campbell's figure in 1940 and 1941.
While he is bound to graduate in the coming weeks, Campbell is still ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Red Sox's farm system and the No. 6 prospect in baseball. Boston owes him at least $60 million through 2032, but that is looking more and more like a bargain with each passing game.
Campbell and the Red Sox are off Monday, then are slated to open a road series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
