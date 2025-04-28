Boston Red Sox Run Their Way into Team History Books in Sunday Blowout of Guardians
The Boston Red Sox won their second straight game, beating the Cleveland Guardians 13-3 on Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field.
With the win, the Red Sox are now 16-14 on the season. They sit in second place in the American League East. The Guardians are 15-12, sitting in second place in the American League Central.
Boston broke out the power bats in the series finale, getting home runs from Rob Refsnyder, Rafael Devers and Ceddanne Rafaela. They had a 15-hit attack, also taking advantage of four Cleveland errors.
And for the second straight day, the Red Sox executed a steal of home. On Saturday, it was Jarren Duran straight stealing, while Sunday's version saw Romy Gonzalez swipe it via a double steal.
You can see the video below, courtesy of Tyler Milliken of the Section 10 Podcast.
That steal also made some unique franchise history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Red Sox are the first team with a SB of home in consecutive games since the Marlins in August 2020
It’s the first time the Red Sox have done so in consecutive games within a season in at least the expansion era (1961)
h/t @EliasSports
On the pitching front, Brayan Bello earned his second win in as many starts, giving up three earned runs in six innings. He walked three and struck out four.
The Red Sox will be off on Monday before starting a new series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
LONG and SHORT OF IT: Kevin Gausman only threw 2.2 innings on Sunday against the Yankees, but he threw HOW MANY pitches? CLICK HERE:
RED HOT AT HOME: The Detroit Tigers are out to their best home start in 114 years, which has them atop the American League Central. CLICK HERE:
SIZZLING SKENES: Paul Skenes beat the LA Dodgers on Friday, continuing his historic domination on the road. CLICK HERE: