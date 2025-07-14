Boston Red Sox Shortstop Trevor Story Makes History Thanks to Bounce-Back Explosion
The Boston Red Sox have been surging, as has their veteran shortstop.
Trevor Story had trouble staying on the field through the first three seasons of his $140 million contract with the Red Sox. And even in the 163 games he did play between 2022 and 2024, the former Colorado Rockies star hit just .232 with a .693 OPS.
But with the Red Sox entering the All-Star break on a 10-game winning streak, Story has seen his numbers spike as well.
Story swiped his 16th base of the season Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, all while going 2-for-3 at the plate with a run and an RBI. He is up to 15 home runs, 13 doubles, 50 runs and 58 RBIs so far this year, all without getting caught stealing once.
As noted by to the team's former director of media relations, J.P. Long, Story is the first Red Sox player ever to enter the All-Star break with 15-plus home runs, 15-plus stolen bases and zero failed stolen base attempts.
Between April 22 and June 6, Story hit .138 with a .392 OPS, suffering through a historic cold streak in the middle of that stretch. Taking out that extended slump, Story has hit .336 with a .932 OPS.
The veteran infielder is batting .257 with a .715 OPS and 2.3 WAR on the whole in 2025.
Story, 32, is on the books for $50 million between 2026 and 2027 – not including his $25 million club option or $5 million buyout for 2028. He has an opt-out clause he could exercise this coming fall, though, and how he performs in the second half will surely influence his decision on that front.
