Boston Red Sox Slugger Rafael Devers Joins Exclusive List in Franchise History Books
Rafael Devers' ice-cold start to the season couldn't be further in his rear-view mirror.
The 28-year-old designated hitter blasted a solo home run in the Boston Red Sox's 2-0 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday. It was his only hit of the contest, but he also drew a walk in the third inning.
Devers is now batting .286 with a .931 OPS and 2.0 WAR in 2025, despite his lack of production from March dragging those overall numbers down. Since going 0-for-19 with 15 strikeouts to open the season, the All-Star slugger is batting .319 with a 1.018 OPS.
In his last 23 games alone, Devers has hit .391 with a 1.242 OPS, racking up eight home runs, seven doubles, 17 walks and 25 RBIs during the active hot streak.
According to former Red Sox director of media relations Justin Long, Devers is the only player in MLB with at least eight home runs, 25 RBIs and 50 times on base over any 23-game span so far in 2025. He is also now one of 11 Red Sox players ever to achieve the feat.
Devers joins Ted Williams, Babe Ruth, Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz, Jimmie Fox, Jim Rice, Fred Lynn, Mo Vaughn, Mike Greenwell and J.D. Martinez in the exclusive club.
Between reluctantly moving off third base to make room for free agent signing Alex Bregman, then refusing to replace the injured Triston Casas at first base, Devers' campaign has been somewhat mired in controversy. And yet, you wouldn't know it just looking at his numbers.
The Red Sox and Mets will close out their series Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. ET.
