Boston Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Joins Pair of Legends in Franchise History Books
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers didn't play the hero against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday – that honor belonged to Ceddanne Rafaela – but he still made history in the comeback win.
Devers drew a walk and notched an RBI, retaining his lead atop the MLB leaderboards in both categories. Through 64 games this season, the 28-year-old slugger is batting .285 with 12 home runs, 17 doubles, 54 RBIs, 50 walks, a .914 OPS and a 2.3 WAR.
According to Boston's former director of media relations Justin Long, Devers joins Ted Williams and Jimmie Foxx as the only Red Sox players ever to record at least 50 RBIs and 50 walks through the first 64 games of a season. Williams achieved the feat seven times, while Foxx did so three times.
Only one other MLB player has hit both of those marks so quickly over the past 10 seasons – Aaron Judge, who did it in 2024.
That is quite the company for Devers to join, especially considering he opened the season 0-for-19 with 15 strikeouts. Since April 2, Devers is batting .309 with a .978 OPS.
The $313.5 million man is right in the thick of the AL MVP race thanks to his dominant last two months at the plate. He and the rest of the Red Sox will take the day off Thursday before taking on the New York Yankees in a series starting Friday.
Related MLB Stories
- ABEL OFF TO HOT START: Mick Abel is just two starts into his time with the Philadelphia Phillies, but the former first round pick continued to dominate in Wednesday's showdown with the Toronto Blue Jays. CLICK HERE
- DETMERS MAKES HISTORY: Reid Detmers recorded the first save of his up-and-down tenure with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, becoming one of 10 MLB pitchers ever to toss a no-hitter, immaculate inning and save. CLICK HERE
- HISTORIC BLOWN CALL: Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum got rung up on a pitch that was more than half a foot off the plate on Tuesday, thanks to Laz Diaz's interesting interpretation of the strike zone. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.