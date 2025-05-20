Boston Red Sox Star Jarren Duran Makes Franchise History With Blazing Speed
Jarren Duran ascended to All-Star status in 2024, and he has continued to establish himself as a threat at the plate and on the basepaths in 2025.
The 28-year-old left fielder went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI triple against the New York Mets on Monday night, sparking an eventual 3-1 win for the Boston Red Sox.
Duran, who entered Monday with a 0.7 WAR, is now batting .268 with three home runs, 11 doubles, six triples, 26 runs, 28 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, 12 walks and a .737 OPS on the season. He has appeared in all 48 of Boston's contests, leading MLB in both at-bats and plate appearances.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Duran is the first Red Sox player to reach both six triples and 12 stolen bases through the first 48 games of a season since Tris Speaker did so in 1913.
Duran led MLB in at-bats, plate appearances, doubles and triples in 2024, on top of winning All-Star Game MVP. He hit .285 with 21 home runs, 48 doubles, 14 triples, 111 runs, 75 RBIs, 34 stolen bases, an .834 OPS and 8.7 WAR en route to All-MLB Second Team honors and an eighth-place finish in the AL MVP race.
While his efficiency numbers have taken a bit of a dip on the whole, Duran is batting .342 with a .954 OPS over his last nine games. Duran could make a return to the Midsummer Classic if he keeps that up – and if he keeps powering Boston to victory.
Duran and the Red Sox will face off with the Mets again on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- VIVAS MAKES HISTORY: While Cody Bellinger has been widely celebrated for his clutch grand slam, it was Jorbit Vivas who sparked the New York Yankees' massive eighth inning rally against the New York Mets on Sunday. CLICK HERE
- NEW ATTENDANCE HIGH: Over 1.6 million fans went out to MLB games over the past few days alone, setting a new high-water mark for a pre-Memorial Day weekend since 2012. CLICK HERE
- PARKER AVOIDS INJURY: Mitchell Parker was removed from his last start after getting hit in the knee by a comebacker, but the Washington Nationals still have him pegged for Tuesday's showdown with the Atlanta Braves. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.