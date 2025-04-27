Boston Red Sox Star Re-Writes History Books with Monster Game on Saturday
The Boston Red Sox split a doubleheader with the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Progressive Field. The Sox dropped Game 1 before winning Game 2 by a score of 7-3.
Boston is now 15-14 on the season, sitting in second place in the American League East, while Cleveland is 15-11 and in second place in the American League Central.
The nightcap game belonged to Red Sox' All-Star Jarren Duran, who went 3-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs. He also stole home, electrifying the crowd.
Duran, the reigning All-Star Game MVP, is now hitting .256 with a .704 OPS. His big night also helped re-write the record books, per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Jarren Duran is the first Red Sox batter with a 3B, 3+ R, 2+ RBI and a *steal of home* since Ben Chapman on Sept. 21, 1938.
Now 28, Duran is one of the best leadoff men in the game. His speed and power make for a lethal combination, and he hit 21 homers last season while stealing 34 bases.
In addition to his heroics, Rafael Devers went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI while Alex Bregman, Trevor Story, and Rob Refsnyder each added RBIs as well.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:40 p.m. ET. Right-hander Brayan Bello will make his second start of the year for Boston, while Logan Allen pitches for Cleveland.
Bello is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA while Allen is 1-1 with a 2.11.
