Boston Red Sox Star Alex Bregman Joins Fan Favorites in Franchise History Books

Alex Bregman went 5-for-5 with two home runs against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night, putting the Boston Red Sox third baseman in the company of Andrew Benintendi, Dustin Pedroia and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Sam Connon

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox third base Alex Bregman (2) singles against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox stormed back in a big way Tuesday, avenging their lopsided series-opening loss behind the power of their star third baseman.

Alex Bregman opened the contest with an RBI single, then hit a leadoff homer in the third inning. He added an RBI double in the fourth before homering again in the seventh and singling again in the ninth.

The 31-year-old slugger finished the night 5-for-5, coming up a triple shy of the cycle. Still, he notched three extra-base hits and four RBIs as Boston won 7-4.

According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Bregman is now just the fourth Red Sox player since 1994 to post a five-hit game with at least three extra-base hits and four RBIs.

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi was the last to achieve the feat, doing so in 2017. Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. stuffed the stat sheet in that same fashion in 2015, while second baseman Dustin Pedroia did it in 2010.

Through his first 19 games in a Red Sox uniform, Bregman is batting .321 with a .929 OPS.

Bregman will hit the paternity list on Wednesday as he flies home to Boston for the birth of his second child. The Red Sox and Rays, meanwhile, will go head-to-head in a rubber match at 7:05 p.m. ET down in Tampa.

