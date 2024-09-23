Boston Red Sox Star Becomes Just Fourth Player in Team History to Accomplish Rare Feat
The Boston Red Sox swept the Minnesota Twins in a Sunday doubleheader at Fenway Park, winning by scores of 8-1 and 9-3.
Though impressive, the wins are likely too little, too late for the Red Sox, who are now 78-78 and 4.0 games back in the American League wild card chase with just six games to play.
In Game 1, first baseman Triston Casas carried the offense, going 3-for-4 with three home runs and seven RBI. His three home runs all came in the first five innings of the game, making some rare team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Red Sox with 3 HR in first 5 innings of a game:
Today Triston Casas
7/26/19 Mookie Betts
8/14/16 Mookie Betts
7/23/02 Nomar Garciaparra
5/27/55 Norm Zauchin
It's a nice end to the season for Casas, who missed most of the season with a rib injury. Through just 191 at-bats, the 24-year-old is hitting .241 with 12 homers and 29 RBI. One of the great young hitters in baseball, he'll hope for a fully healthy season in 2025. Provided he's not traded this offseason (as has been speculated by some), he'll pair with Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran and Trevor Story to make up the nucleus of the Red Sox next year.
Boston will be back in action on Monday night when they embark on their final road trip of the season. They'll take on the Toronto Blue Jays with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Tanner Houck will pitch for Boston against Chris Bassitt. It will likely be Houck's final start of the year.
