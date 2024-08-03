Boston Red Sox's Kutter Crawford Makes History By Allowing Even More Home Runs
The Boston Red Sox cruised to a comfortable road win over the Texas Rangers on Friday, but their starting pitcher didn't exactly have a great night.
Kutter Crawford entered the series on a bit of a cold streak, having allowed 11 earned runs and eight home runs over his previous two outings – both of which were losses. Even though he got credit for the win against the Rangers on Friday, he was still largely unable to break out of his funk.
Shortstop Corey Seager went deep off Crawford in the first inning, then Leody Taveras and Seager added additional solo homers in the third. In the sixth inning, with the Red Sox leading 9-3, Crawford gave up a two-run blast to Marcus Semien and got pulled two batters later.
Crawford allowed five earned runs in 5.1 innings, all while the Red Sox went on to win 11-6. Six of the four hits Crawford allowed were home runs, earning him an unsavory spot in the history books.
Over his last three starts, Crawford has now allowed 12 home runs, setting a new MLB record. Only four pitchers in the modern era had ever allowed 11 home runs in a three-game span: Aaron Harang in 2004, Jose Lima in 2000, Warren Spahn in 1958 and Lynn Nelson in 1939.
Earning the win amid the dud also helped Crawford make history, as he became just the seventh Red Sox pitcher ever to get credit for a win despite allowing four home runs. It hadn't been done since Josh Beckett in 2010, and Tim Wakefield in 2004 before that.
Crawford and St. Louis Cardinals righty Sonny Gray are now the only pitchers in MLB this season to give up four home runs and get the win.
Prior to the All-Star break, Crawford had a 3.04 ERA, 1.038 WHIP and .632 OPS against. In his three starts since, Crawford has a 9.60 ERA, 1.467 WHIP and 1.219 OPS against.
Crawford is now 7-8 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.089 WHIP and 2.1 WAR on the whole this season. The 28-year-old leads all big league pitchers with 26 home runs allowed.
